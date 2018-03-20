UpGuard aims to automate breach discovery with new security tool

Silicon Valley cybersecurity firm UpGuard is releasing a new product that it says will help organizations detect data breaches.

With BreachSight, UpGuard says businesses can automate the breach discovery and disclosure process to help businesses detect and respond to breaches faster after they occur. The firm posits that this is the first cybersecurity product to handle such a task.

For businesses, UpGuard is pitching the BreachSight engine as a way to reduce personal risk and business costs related to a breach by finding exposed personally identifiable information before it lands on the dark web.

UpGuard is behind some of the more notable breach exposures in recent memory, including breaches at Verizon, Viacom, and the Pentagon's National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

UpGuard's flagship product is CyberRisk, a credit-style score for cybersecurity, which determines a company's cyber-risk factors by scanning its internal network and systems before issuing a report on where it can improve. UpGuard also has a free web-based tool that lets anyone run a scan on any company's external network (such as a website and subdomains) to measure its security posture.

BreachSight is meant to work alongside CyberRisk "to provide the the fullest picture of an organization's susceptibility to breach using only non-invasive methods," the company said in a press release.

"Our team is uncovering data breaches every day because of one simple fact: Organizations don't know what data they have, who has it and where it exists," Mike Baukes, co-founder and co-CEO of UpGuard, said in a statement. "BreachSight will allow customers to regain control of their private data by providing total visibility over their digital footprint."

