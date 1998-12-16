US Report: Dell considering simplified computer

Officials with Dell confirmed Tuesday that they have been approached by Oracle Corp. and Sun Microsystems Inc. which are working together on software for a simplified computer, to produce the hardware for the device.

While a spokesman said it is early yet to make a decision on offering such hardware, "We are talking to Oracle about the initiative. The plan is to evaluate it and see if it makes sense to offer it." The pair are also said to be in talks with Compaq Computer Corp.

Oracle and Sun yesterday announced plans for Raw Iron, a simplified computer that couples a Sun Solaris microkernal and a forthcoming version of Oracle's Oracle8i database.

