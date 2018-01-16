Veeam invests in AWS disaster recovery with $42.5m N2WS acquisition

Backup, disaster recovery, and virtualisation management firm Veeam has announced the acquisition of N2WS, a Florida-based enterprise backup and disaster recovery firm focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads.

The all-cash deal, valued at $42.5 million, is expected to strengthen Veeam's disaster recovery offering, combining Veeam's existing capabilities in protecting virtual, physical, and cloud environments with N2WS' AWS-specific data protection.

Under the terms of the acquisition, N2WS will continue to operate as an independent company with its main offices in the United States, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

N2WS, which grew its revenue by 102 percent in 2017, will also keep its name and become "a Veeam Company", with current CEO Jason Judge expected to continue to lead N2WS as its chief.

Veeam said all teams -- including sales, marketing, research and development (R&D), and customer service -- will also stay intact to continue growing the business.

"As enterprises look to migrate more workloads to the public cloud, having a robust and intuitive data protection and availability solution is imperative," Veeam co-CEO and president Peter McKay said in a statement.

With the acquisition, Veeam will have access to N2WS technology and R&D to integrate data protection for AWS workloads into the Veeam Availability Platform. Similarly, N2WS will have access to Veeam's R&D and the company's virtual environment data protection capabilities.

