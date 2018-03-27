Veritas acquires cloud data management firm fluid Operations AG

Veritas has announced the acquisition of fluid Operations AG to assist customers in achieving a return on investment when it comes to data.

On Monday, Veritas said that the purchase of privately-held fluidOps will "accelerate Veritas' mission to enable customers to harness the power of their data -- regardless of where that data is housed -- while driving insights that can lead to competitive advantage."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Walldorf, Germany-based fluidOps specializes in data management tools for orchestrating, integrating, and optimizing both structured and unstructured data sources in silos whether on-premise, public, private, or hybrid cloud environments.

The company has secured $4 million through Series B funding since launch.

Veritas says that many enterprises struggle with managing, analyzing, and turning data into actionable intelligence given the range of storage options in use.

While cloud technologies offer companies to securely store data, outsource IT requirements, and reduce operational workloads, bringing structured and unstructured data together for ROI can be a challenge.

Mike Palmer, CPO of Veritas said the deal will provide "new levels of orchestration and semantic integration that is critical for today's global enterprises."

In addition, Veritas hopes the deal will further the company's ambitions in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Fluidops' portfolio will be integrated into both "current and future" data management solutions, beginning with NAS solution Veritas Access 7.4, which will be available later this year.

"We are delighted to join the Veritas team," added Dr. Andreas Eberhart, co-founder of fluidOps. "For years, fluidOps has focused on providing customers smart data management solutions for heterogeneous data pools, empowering organizations to bridge data silos, benefit from data transparency and accelerate innovations in a hybrid cloud world."

