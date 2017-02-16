Verizon acquires Skyward, aims to manage drone operations, connections

Verizon said it has acquired Skyward, a startup focused on drone management.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Verizon Ventures was already an investor in Skyward.

Skyward's technology is used for managing drone operations, bolstering safety and cutting costs. Specifically, Skyward's software offers the following:

Flight tracking and management of flight hours, training, licenses and forms.

A system of record for flight logs, insurance policies, regulatory authorizations and service agreements.

Maintenance management including scheduling, incidents, location, battery life and firmware updates.

Standard processes for international operations.

As for pricing, Skyward charges businesses such as fleet operators and drone operators $250 a month billed annual. That subscription covers 1 team and has a bevy of features ranging from uploading flights in batches to logs to mobile apps. An enterprise plan covers three teams with custom reporting, but pricing varies.

Verizon's plan is to combine Skyward's expertise with its Airborne LTE Operations service, which aims to connect wireless drones.

Drones have applications across multiple industries and enterprise software will increasingly have to manage the logistics. In addition, regulations are being formed that should allow drone operators to better scale.