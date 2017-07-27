Verizon adds wireless customers, hits Q2 targets

Verizon added 614,000 postpaid wireless customers as it met its quarterly second earnings targets.

The second quarter highlighted the impact of adding unlimited data plans to Verizon. Verizon added unlimited data plans amid a T-Mobile surge in customer additions. Verizon's customer additions were less than both AT&T and T-Mobile.

Verizon reported second quarter earnings of $1.07 a share and 96 cents a share excluding gains from the sale of data center assets and charges due to the purchase of Yahoo. Revenue for the second quarter was $30.5 billion, down 2 percent from a year ago when adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures.

According to Verizon, Yahoo's operating business became part of the company June 13. Yahoo will be rolled into Oath, a unit that also includes AOL.

Add it up and Verizon appeared to rebound from its first quarter shock. The customer growth also came with a retail postpaid churn of 0.94 percent.



By the numbers: