Video: Leveraging mobile to drive SMB sales in an Amazon world

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. By viewing our content, you are accepting the use of cookies. To find out more and change your cookie settings, please
view our cookie policy.
Aiming to meet consumer expectations set by enterprise giants, Paul Leary of Bespoke Collection explains how his wine business uses mobile to motivate sales teams an connect with customers.
By Stephanie Condon
| December 30, 2016 -- 22:02 GMT (14:02 PST)
| Topic: Small Business TV - Video Series
Powered by Livefyre
SMBs
DIY-IT: Top 10 how-to articles of 2016
Cloud
Reckon takes on banking sector with small business lending
Video: Customer relationships: It's all about the data
Sacrificing router flexibility for security with Google Wifi and OnHub
I understand I will receive a complimentary subscription to TechRepublic's News and Special Offers newsletter, and the Daily Digest newsletter (you can opt out at any time).
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre