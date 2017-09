Google's $1.1 billion HTC deal: Smart or dumb purchase?

Dissecting Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch launch

How to temporarily disable Face ID if someone tries to unlock your phone

Face ID beefs up iPhone security. But is it right for everybody?

Apple may just give augmented reality apps a boost with iOS 11

Samsung planning bendable Galaxy Note for next year

Android Oreo confirmed for all new Nokia smartphones

LG will unlock FM radio on all future phones, some older phones