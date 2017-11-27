VMware appoints new Brazil head

Virtualization and cloud services company VMware has appointed a new president for its Brazil operations.

The company has found an internal option to replace Fabio Costa, who left the company in October to become a commercial vice president at Microsoft Brazil.

As the new head of VMware Brazil, José Duarte has 25 years of experience in the technology industry. Duarte had been serving as Vmware's former head of professional services for Latin America for the last three years and prior to that the executive worked at TIM, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telecom Italia, for 13 years.

In this new role at VMware, Duarte will be leading the strategic planning at the company as well as its business development plan.

In addition, Duarte will also be accountable for overseeing sales and channel operations and supporting Brazilian clients as they progress their digital transformation strategies.

"The time I've worked in professional services has helped me to have a deep understanding of the needs of our clients. I am very happy that I now have the opportunity to guide them on their digital transformation journeys, " Duarte said in a statement.