VMware buys E8 Security to bolster AI-assisted security tools

VMware said on Wednesday that it's acquiring E8 Security, a user and entity behavior analytics company.

E8 Security's platform uses machine learning and AI to help businesses detect cyber threats faster. It can surface anomalies and suspicious behaviors, discover malicious activity, and correlate data from different sources.

VMware plans to integrate E8's technology into its Workspace ONE platform to give users more insight into the security posture of their digital workspace and provide advanced threat detection and response, the company said.

"E8 Security's ability to analyze behavior has the opportunity to enhance the inherent security capabilities built on Workspace ONE to make security operations more proactive," wrote Sumit Dhawan, SVP of desktop products and solutions for VMware, in a blog post. "our customers will be able to streamline management, remediation, and automation to improve the employee experience and the security of their digital workspace."

Like other tech vendors, VMware often turns to acquisitions to supplement its internal development efforts. Its last acquisition on the security front was in May of last year when it bought Apteligent, makers of application performance software.

"We plan to continue to invest in internal innovation efforts to build out intelligence-driven capabilities while also exploring opportunities to augment with acquired technologies and talent where needed," noted Shekar Ayyar, EVP of strategy and corporate development for VMware.

