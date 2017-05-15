VMware buys mobile app intelligence startup Apteligent

VMware said Monday that it plans to acquire Apteligent, makers of application performance software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

cloud tv Cloud migration: Dipping in a toe before diving all in The Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine rebuilt its data warehouse on the Google Cloud Platform, taking advantage of pay-as-you-go pricing to make sure it was the right move. Read More

According to VMware, the Apteligent platform lets mobile app developers and IT admins analyze mobile application performance in real time, providing converged visibility and contextual analytics to improve application uptime.

The company said it plans to use Apteligent's capabilities to bolster its digital workspace platform and accelerate the development of its cross-cloud services suite.

"Apteligent adds to VMware's portfolio of management and monitoring technologies and will offer customers end-to-end performance management from mobile devices to infrastructure across private and public clouds," Sumit Dhawan, SVP of desktop products and solutions for VMware, wrote in a blog post.

VMware said the Apteligent deal complements its acquisition last month of Wavefront, makers of metrics monitoring services for cross-cloud environments and applications. Dhawan said both Apteligent and Wavefront will continue to be offered as standalone products.