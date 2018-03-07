VMware kicks off international expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS

ktsimage, Getty Images/iStockphoto

VMware said Wednesday that VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in the AWS London Region. The announcement marks the first global expansion of the hybrid cloud service since it was made available less than a year ago.

VMware Cloud on AWS, which was previously available only in the AWS US West and East regions, runs VMware's enterprise class software-defined data center (SDDC) on the AWS cloud, allowing customers to run any application across public, private or hybrid cloud environments.

With the service, VMware's vSphere, VSAN and NSX all run on the AWS cloud. The service is optimized to run on dedicated, bare metal AWS infrastructure.

Wednesday's announcement also includes updates to VMware's cloud portfolio and partner network, along with the launch of a new cloud service that offers centralized log management. The new service, aptly named VMware Log Intelligence, uses machine learning algorithms and real-time log analytics to provide operational insights into VMware-based data centers and VMware Cloud on AWS.

Adding to the existing support for AWS, Microsoft Azure and VMware private cloud data centers, VMware said its Cost Insight service now offers cost analysis for migrating workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS.

Meanwhile, VMware said that previously announced Hybrid Cloud Extension services for both IBM Cloud and VMware Cloud on AWS are now available. The extension services are aimed at helping enterprises manage application migration with little or no downtime and without modification across vSphere environments. The company says it has also expanded its Wavefront metrics monitoring and analytics service with support for VMware Cloud on AWS.

In terms of partner updates, VMware said the latest release of vCloud Director 9.1 will let cloud providers integrate services with custom workflows and user interface extensibility. Additionally, VMware partners are now able to achieve the VMware Cloud Verified designation through implementation of the VMware Certified Reference Design.

"The need to support a complex set of new and existing applications is driving cloud adoption,and the needs of the applications are driving cloud decisions," said Raghu Raghuram, COO of products and cloud services for VMware, in a press release.

"VMware Cloud gives customers unprecedented flexibility to develop any type of application, deploy these apps to any cloud, and deliver them to any device, while leveraging a consistent infrastructure across clouds and a consistent set of operations across any cloud."

RELATED STORIES