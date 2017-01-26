VMware Q4 strong, company calls quarter balanced

VMware reported solid fourth quarter results as it maintained focus as it became part of Dell Technologies.

The company reported fourth quarter earnings of $441 million, or $1.04 a share, on revenue of $2.03 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.43 a share.

Wall Street was expecting VMware to report fourth quarter earnings of $1.39 a share on $1.99 billion in revenue.

For 2016, VMware reported earnings of $1.19 billion, or $2.78 a share, on revenue of $7.09 billion.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said VMware's fourth quarter was "one of the most balanced quarters for VMware in years."

VMware is betting on a hybrid cloud strategy and announced a high-profile partnership with Amazon Web Services in October. See: AWS cements hybrid cloud position with VMware partnership: Here's what it means