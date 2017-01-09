Want a Windows 10 PC in your pocket? GPD's tiny laptop will also run Ubuntu

Image: GPD

If you're not a fan of tablets and soft or tethered keyboards, a forthcoming seven-inch PC could be the answer.

The maker of the GPD WIN, a 5.5-inch Windows 10 handheld game console released last year, is planning to launch a tablet-sized laptop, dubbed 'Pocket', which will run Windows or Ubuntu.

Shenzhen-based GPD says the forthcoming laptop will live up to its name, being small enough to stuff into its owner's pocket, QWERTY keyboard and all.

Where the GPD WIN was a game console that could work as a PC, the Pocket is aimed at people who want a really tiny, fully-fledged laptop.

The device will feature a QWERTY keyboard layout, including a trackpoint cursor controller that's wedged between the spacebar and left-click and right-click buttons.

The company touted the laptop on its user forum last week with an image of the device and a description that reveals it will feature a seven-inch touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3, an aluminum body, a 7,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

According to Liliputing, the Pocket's processor will be an Intel Atom x7-Z8700 Cherry Trail. GPD's image also shows ports for USB type-C, a standard USB, and HDMI, as well as a spot for a headphone jack.

GPD fan Ton-chi-ki has published additional images and details about the device apparently from an email sent to enthusiasts by GPD.

According to Ton-chi-ki, the Pocket's screen will have a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution and the device will support Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Typing on a keyboard that's crammed into a seven-inch device could prove difficult, but possibly no worse than using an attached keyboard on a tablet.

As with the GPD Win handheld gaming console, GPD is planning to launch the Pocket through an Indiegogo campaign that's scheduled to go live in February, according to Ton-chi-ki.

GPD hasn't revealed pricing or release dates yet. The GPD Win was available for $330 in its Indiegogo campaign, which raised over $700,000 from nearly 2,300 backers.

