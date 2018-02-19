Want to work for Google? CEO touts 'jobs for thousands' in $2.5bn US expansion plan

Video: How to make Google Chrome faster: Five tips

Amazon and Apple aren't the only tech giants drumming up news about creating jobs in the US. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says his company's $2.5bn datacenter expansion across the US will create thousands of jobs in engineering, operations and sales.

Google will be expanding its offices and datacenters in 14 states across the US, Pichai said in a blogpost detailing a groundbreaking event for a new datacenter in Clarksville/Montgomery County in Tennessee.

Google announced plans in 2015 to build the Tennessee datacenter in a former semiconductor manufacturing facility.

The $2.5bn will go on opening or expanding datacenters in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma. The search and advertising giant is also opening or expanding offices in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

"In these locations, there will be jobs for thousands of people in a variety of roles -- engineering, operations, sales and more," wrote Pichai.

The expansion will mean Google has operations across 21 states, consisting of six datacenter campuses, which employ about 1,900 people, and 17 offices.

Google planned for the Tennessee facility to be powered by renewable energy and an existing on-site power substation. At the time the estimated investment was $500m.

The company also announced a $300,000 Google.org grant to Goodwill of Middle Tennessee for adding new digital skills training to its workforce-development program. The scheme includes new local scholarships for Google's IT Support Professional Certificate.

Apple in January announced plans to create more than 20,000 jobs and invest $350bn over the next five years. The iPhone maker will spend $10bn on new datacenters.

Amazon also expects to create 50,000 jobs at one the 20 US sites it has shortlisted for its second headquarters.

