WeChat daily active users top 768 million

The usage of popular messaging app WeChat continues to expand, with the number of daily users exceeding 768 million in September, up 35 percent over the same period last year, according to a year-end report on WeChat released by the Chinese technology giant Tencent on Wednesday.

The report, which unveiled a series of key figures of the most popular messaging app in China, said 50 percent of WeChat users spent 90 minutes on the application every day.

Typical WeChat users are those born in the 1980s and 1990s, accounting for 65 percent of the overall users, and have sent 80 percent of the total messages.

Youngsters aged between 17 and 21, and seniors over 55 years, are responsible 14 percent and 1 percent of overall population on the app, according to the report.

Overall messages sent through the app in 2016 surged by 67 percent over last year. Typical WeChat users sent 74 messages on the daily basis, while seniors over 55 years sent 44 messages every day.

The use of voice chat and video chat functions on WeChat reached 100 million daily calls this year, up 180 percent from 2015.

The report said typical WeChat users walked 5,900 steps daily, while seniors above 55 walked 6,700. WeChat users sent out on average of 28 "red envelopes" on the app every month, with an average amount of 580 yuan ($83).