ZDNet is hiring: Part-time, remote, video and gallery producer

ZDNet is looking for a part-time video and gallery producer to work remotely 20 hours a week, Monday through Friday, from 8am-12pm EST.

We're a global news team, delivering 24/7 news coverage and analysis on the trends, technologies and opportunities that matter to IT professionals and decision makers.

While this position's primary focus will be on producing videos through the Wochit Video Creation Platform and publishing galleries in our CMS, we need a generalist who can also copyedit articles as needed and help keep our social media accounts rolling.

Qualifications:

Candidates should have at least one year of professional copyediting and/or video production experience, be detail-oriented, self-starting, comfortable working with content management systems, and familiar with business and technology news. Animal companions are optional but encouraged.

Specific responsibilities:

Produce engaging Wochit videos from ZDNet articles

Produce compelling galleries on tech products, events, and other related topics

Edit articles for spelling, grammar, consistency, clarity and ZDNet house style

Coordinate with editors to keep up a constant flow of ZDNet social posts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Ready to apply? Send your resume and a short email about why you'd be a great fit for this job to zdnet-edit-jobs@cbsinteractive.com