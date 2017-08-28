Western Digital acquires Upthere to build up cloud services

Western Digital on Monday announced it's acquired the cloud services company Upthere, which provides users with a single cloud-based storage space for photos, videos, documents and music. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition should help Western Digital offer more innovative ways for consumers and enterprises to create, store and manage critical data.

Last year, the Redwood City, California-based company -- founded by people from Apple, MongoDB and Oracle -- launched its cloud storage solution out of beta testing. It aims to replace consumers' hard drive or local mobile storage. The Upthere app is platform agnostic and available for iOS and Android devices, as well as macOS and Windows.

The company also announced last year that it received $77 million in funding from the likes of Western Digital and KPCB.

"Upthere is delivering on its mission to transform the personal storage market and we share their focus on providing consumers more rich and meaningful experiences with their data," Jim Welsh, Western Digital's SVP and GM of client solutions, said in a statement Monday.

Upthere CEO Chris Bourdon is joining Western Digital as a "strategic leader," Welsh said, adding, "His extensive software expertise will help accelerate our user experience and cloud services imperatives across all aspects of the Client Solutions business."