Western Digital delivers strong Q4 with broad portfolio

Western Digital showed strong financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and said it is executing well.

The storage company's report comes shortly after Seagate missed its targets.

Western Digital reported fourth quarter net income of $280 million, or 93 cents a share, on revenue of $4.8 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.93 a share.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $2.81 a share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

For fiscal 2017, Western Digital delivered net income of $397 million, or $1.34 a share, on revenue of $19.1 billion.

CEO Steve Milligan said Western Digital's broad portfolio, which includes SanDisk, allowed it to hit its growth targets with healthy margins.

