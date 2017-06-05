What does a successful transformation strategy look like?

When it comes to digital transformation, the ultimate goal for most companies is to improve responsiveness to market changes, enhance customer experience, or improve operational processes.

Workplace transformation is typically driven by a larger "trigger event" such as a major re-org, acquisition, or a change in corporate policy or strategy.

A successful workplace strategy will not be down to individual departments and local heroes, but will typically be articulated from the top-down with multiple stakeholders working towards a company-wide transformation.

In some cases, a chief digital officer is appointed to drive the change. Furthermore, the transformation effort will be supported with an operational framework. The most important departments at the operational level are human resources, IT, and facilities/property management, as this combination encompasses the front lines of people, culture, technology, and enablement with physical property as assets.

All components are interdependent but move at different speeds. These departments in particular will typically work to a set of metrics which are created, measured, reported, and improved continuously.

Leadership should be collaborative, current, perspective, and distributed. The best outcomes are when business units speak a common language for achieving targets. This can include the ability to attract talent, keep attrition low, increase productivity and collaboration, and/or improve experiences of individual employees.

The transformation should be seen as one of fluidity rather than a stop-start project. There needs to be a constant set of metrics created, measured, and improved continuously.

