When bloggers turn politicians

The media has highlighted the role the Internet is playing in this year's general elections. One angle that's quite popular is how bloggers are now contesting for a seat in parliament.

Reuters recently ran an article that highlighted three bloggers--all in the opposition--who aim to become MPs. They are Jeff Ooi, Tony Pua and Badrul Hisham Shaharin.

Of the three, Ooi is the most well known. Pua was more well-known for being a CEO of a leading e-commerce solutions company than a blogger. Badrul is not a prominent blogger and only started blogging heavily last year (as can be seen from the number of postings that year compared to previous years).

If Ooi gets to parliament, "Blogger Becomes MP" would be a suitable headline for it is blogging that Ooi is known for. It would not be as suitable for the other two, though they do maintain blogs (but which young person doesn't these days?)