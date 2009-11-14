Who needs an Office app? Google Docs, Calendar & more all work on Nokia N900

I have had a Nokia N900 for about a month now (see my in-depth coverage) and have concluded that it is a great compact mobile computer, but needs some more work to be a really good cell phone. If mobile data is your focus, then the N900 is a device to consider and one question I have received quite a bit is whether or not Google Docs and other Google services were supported on the N900. The web browser on the N900 is the BEST of any mobile device when it comes to giving you a full desktop experience and as you can see in my video below Google Documents, Calendar, Google Wave, and more all work just fine on the Nokia N900.

The N900 comes with the Documents To Go viewers, but no means to create Office documents on the device yet. However, with full access to Google services via the Mozilla-based web browser you can create, edit, share, etc. your documents without needing any other application. That is one thing that I am finding about the N900, you don't need apps to do things related to the Internet because the devices lets you do them all within the browser. Granted, it is handy to have some apps for faster access and there are quite a few helpful apps available with more coming, but it sure is refreshing not to feel limited by the web browser at all.