Why Apple doesn't get more of my cash

One question that I get asked on almost a daily basis is why I don’t abandon the Windows platform and shift over to using Mac. When I posted my “30 things I’ve learned from using Linux …” post, the point that raised the most discussion was #27:

The more I use Linux, the less I want to buy into the Mac ecosystem.

So why is it that Apple doesn’t get more of my cash?

For many years I would turn without question to Windows for pretty much all my operating system needs. I was a Windows person through and through. However, over the past year or so I’ve experimented with alternative platforms, specifically Mac and Linux and I’m far more open minded when it comes to operating systems.

Earlier this year when I was using a MacBook Pro loaned to me by Apple I must admit that I became quite attached to the machine, but not so attached that I whipped out my credit card and bought one. Sure, Apple manages to make some really sexy looking hardware that seems to work well (I won’t say flawlessly because that wasn’t my experience), but over the years I’ve bought a lot of sexy hardware, but experience (both positive and negative) have taught me to be cautious.

The problem that I have with Apple hardware is three-fold:

Cost Without a doubt, Mac hardware is expensive when you compare it to comparable PCs. Sure, I’m not talking about a Toyota/Ferrari price gap, but it’s a pretty big gap nonetheless. I know I’m supposed to look at Macs as a product rather than the more traditional view of it being a piece of hardware with some software loaded onto it, but I can’t. I look at the CPU, I look at the amount of RAM that’s installed, I look at the capacity of the hard drive and I look at the video card spec. I just can’t look at it in any other way. And when I look at a Mac as the sum of its parts, I see a product that’s expensive. Compare a Toyota to a Ferrari and you see where the extra money has been spent, when I compare a PC to a Mac, I don’t see it.The bundled iLife software doesn’t really help sway me either. Sure the software is nice, but it’s pretty basic and without a doubt aimed squarely at the consumer market. I’d have little or no use for it and would just be paying for software that I’d end up deleting. I’m pretty sure that if I’d bought a few MacBook Pros (because I can never just buy one of anything) earlier this year that I’d have found a way to justify the price (or be faced with a severe bout of cognitive dissonance every time it was bought up), but I didn’t, so I can’t.

