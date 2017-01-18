Windows 10: Fujitsu goes mobile with pocket-sized tablet plus ultralight laptop

Image: Fujitsu

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu has announced a phablet-sized six-inch Windows 10 tablet and a new 13.3-inch Windows 10 ultralight notebook.

The two new mobile-focused devices are part of Fujitsu's 18-product Windows 10 launch, which includes nine laptops, four tablets, one desktop PC, and four workstations, some of which will be available this week in Japan.

Among the Fujitsu Arrows Tab family is the new Arrows Tab V567/P, whose six-inch screen could easily see it pass as a phone, except that it runs a full 64-bit version of Windows 10 Pro. The device is 85.4mm (3.4 inches) wide, and weighs 280 grams (0.62lb), according to Fujitsu's announcement.

Fujitsu hasn't released other specifications in the announcement, but the product page for Japan notes this model features a 1.44GHz Intel Atom chip, with 4GB RAM and 64GB flash storage. The display resolution is at 1,080 x 1,920 pixels.

The tablet will be available from ¥151,800 ($1,337) in Japan this week. Fujitsu warns some functions of Windows might not work on the device, given that this version of Windows isn't designed for a screen that small.

The device appears to be aimed at local enterprise customers who want a tablet that can be managed with the same tools they use for corporate PCs.

The other notable product in the release is the 13.3-inch display Lifebook U937/P, which weighs at most 799 grams (1.76lb), depending on the configuration. This device is available in black and red and will go on sale from ¥284,900 ($2,510) in early February.

The lightweight notebook also comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and is available in Japan with either a 2.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor or a 2.2GHz Intel Celeron processor.

The standard configuration comes with 4GB RAM, HD LCD display and flash storage in either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB capacities. Fujitsu notes that all nine new LIFEBOOK models feature Intel's seventh generation or Kaby Lake processors.

The launch also includes a new a 12.5-inch Lifebook convertible, also with Windows 10 Pro, featuring a 2.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and an LCD display at either HD or Full HD resolutions. The two-in-one can be purchased with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB flash storage.

It's unclear which if any of these products will be released in Europe or the US. ZDNet has asked Fujitsu for an answer and will update the story if we receive a response.

