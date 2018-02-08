Windows 10 'Redstone 4' test build adds diagnostics-delete button

Microsoft's newest Windows 10 "Redstone 4" test build, released February 7, adds a button that allows users to delete diagnostic data that Microsoft collects as part of its telemetry process.

Build 17093, which Microsoft released to Fast Ring PC testers on February 7, includes this new button, as well as a few other tweaks and lots of fixes.

Microsoft's previous Windows 10 test build, 17083, included a new telemetry data utility called the Diagnostic Data Viewer. This utility allows users to review the telemetry data that Windows 10 devices are sending to Microsoft. Today's test build allows users to delete that data.

Microsoft is closing in on finalizing the Redstone 4 build of Windows 10. That build -- which some recent leaks indicate could be called "Spring Creators Update" (and which also is known more succinctly and understandably as 1803 for March 2018, its planned RTM date) -- also adds a few additional features.

With today's build, Microsoft has renamed the settings page under Update & Security from "Windows Defender" to "Windows Security" and redesigned the page.

Other new features include: A Game bar makover (in terms of appearance);an expansion of HDR video access to more Windows PCs; better Bluetooth device pairing; and a new graphics settings page for multi-GPU systems.

Today's build also enables those on Windows 10 S to use Microsoft's Authenticator App to set up their PCs so they don't have to use passwords. And there's a new "clutter-free printing" option in the print dialog for Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft also made a few Windows Subsystem for Linux updates in 17093, including the ability to make WSL more configurable using wsl.conf and the ability to communicate between WSL and Windows applications over Unix sockets.

Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out the first "Redstone 5" test builds some time relatively soon, starting with those in the "Skip Ahead" ring. Those early builds are likely to include mostly under-the-hood OneCore changes and no new features to speak of, at the outset.

For a list of known issues and the full fix list, check out Microsoft's blog post about 17093.