Windows 10 update: Microsoft's latest bug fixes include AMD reboot patches

Image: CNET

Microsoft has released build 16299.214 of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to bring yet another round of bug fixes.

This release marked the third cumulative Windows 10 version 1709 update in January and includes the fix for older AMD processors that became unbootable after installing the January 3 Windows update with its patches for the Meltdown and Spectre attacks. That update preceded the usual Patch Tuesday the following week.

Microsoft on January 18 released build number 16299.194, which resolved the issue stopping AMD processors from booting. For those who already manually fetched that from the Microsoft Update Catalog, the new KB4058258 update will only install other fixes. This update will download and install automatically from Windows Update.

There are no new features in this update, just a range of bug fixes, quality improvements and fixes for compatibility issues.

The key changes include a fix for a compatibility problem that distorted colors when a PC is connected to displays that support wide color gamut. It also fixes "a condition where second monitor is connected to legacy AMD display adapters flashes after waking from sleep".

There were compatibility issues affecting some closed captions or subtitle formats during video playback.

Other changes address "an issue where the Microsoft Edge Allow Extension Group Policy for the disabled state was not working", and new protections for 32-bit x86 versions of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

There are three known issues in this update. An odd bug causes Windows Update History to erroneously report that KB4054517 from December 12 failed to install. Users can select Check for updates to ensure they're not missing any available updates. Microsoft is working on a fix.

There are also remaining problems caused by the compatibility requirements Microsoft has imposed on third-party antivirus as a result of its fixes for Meltdown and Spectre.

After installing this update, users may also notice problems logging into some websites when using third-party account credentials in Edge. Microsoft says it is working on a resolution.

