Windows Phone 8X by HTC: Full specs

Steve Ballmer of Microsoft and Peter Chou of HTC shared the stage to unveil two new phones for Windows Phone 8. The joint presentation had the feel of a partnership, with Ballmer frequently referring to the two new phones as a product of "us" and "we". He also made a statement that when people want a Windows Phone they will think of the HTC product.

The top of the line Windows Phone 8X has a 4.3-inch screen protected by Gorilla Glass 2. The full specs indicate a good effort by HTC:

Display : 4.3-inch super LCD 2, Gorilla Glass, 1280x720

: 4.3-inch super LCD 2, Gorilla Glass, 1280x720 CPU : Qualcomm S4 1.5 GHz dual-core

: Qualcomm S4 1.5 GHz dual-core Memory : 16 GB, RAM 1 GB

: 16 GB, RAM 1 GB Network : GSM/ GPRS/ EDGE/ CDMA/ HSPA/ WCDMA/ LTE

: GSM/ GPRS/ EDGE/ CDMA/ HSPA/ WCDMA/ LTE Wireless : Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, 2.4 & 5 GHz

: Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, 2.4 & 5 GHz Ports : 3.5mm audio, microUSB

: 3.5mm audio, microUSB Cameras : Front- 2.1 MP, f/2.0 aperture, ultra-wide angle, 1080p recording; Rear- 8 MP, f/2.0 aperture, 28mm lens

: Front- 2.1 MP, f/2.0 aperture, ultra-wide angle, 1080p recording; Rear- 8 MP, f/2.0 aperture, 28mm lens Audio : Beats Audio

: Beats Audio Battery : 1,800 Ah

: 1,800 Ah Dimensions : 132.35 x 66.2 x 10.12mm, 130 grams; 5.21 x 2.6 x 0.39 inches, 4.58 ounces

: 132.35 x 66.2 x 10.12mm, 130 grams; 5.21 x 2.6 x 0.39 inches, 4.58 ounces NFC capable, depending on operator

ZDNet UK has a full hands-on photo gallery for your viewing pleasure. It seems Windows Phone is shaping up to be a colorful line of phones.

The Windows Phone 8X will be available in November from 150 carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile in the US.

Also unveiled was the lower-end Windows Phone 8S with a 4-inch display and lesser cameras. It will also be available in November.