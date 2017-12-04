Windows Update is broken for some Windows 7 users

Some Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 users are reporting they can't check for updates using Windows Update and Microsoft Update. No word yet on a Microsoft fix.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Windows

Windows 7 users are reporting problems checking for updates through Windows Update and Microsoft Update.

winupdatebrokenwin7.jpg

The root of the problem may be an expiration date that Microsoft needs to fix on its side, noted Computerworld earlier today.

A Microsoft Answers thread for those hit by the Windows Update Error 80248015 -- which began at some point on December 3 -- is growing. I've also seen some with Windows Server 2008 reporting this same problem on Twitter.

I am one of those affected on my desktop Dell PC that's running Windows 7 SP1. The message I am seeing is "Windows could not search for new updates." When I click on the error code, I don't get any further information. Others say they're receiving the message "Windows Update cannot currently check for updates because the service is not running. You may need to restart your computer."

Some are suggesting that users apply an old fix and/or to change the system's date to something older than March 12, 2017.

I've got a question into Microsoft about when and how the company expects to fix this issue. So far, no word back.

Windows 7 is slated to continue to receive security updates from Microsoft through mid-January 2020.

read this

Why software updates have to get better

Why software updates have to get better

All too often, security patches are breaking the devices they set out to protect, and trust in the software companies to protect those devices is wearing thin.

Read More

Related Topics:

Microsoft Enterprise Software Windows 10 PCs Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All