Windows Update is broken for some Windows 7 users

Windows 7 users are reporting problems checking for updates through Windows Update and Microsoft Update.

The root of the problem may be an expiration date that Microsoft needs to fix on its side, noted Computerworld earlier today.

A Microsoft Answers thread for those hit by the Windows Update Error 80248015 -- which began at some point on December 3 -- is growing. I've also seen some with Windows Server 2008 reporting this same problem on Twitter.

I am one of those affected on my desktop Dell PC that's running Windows 7 SP1. The message I am seeing is "Windows could not search for new updates." When I click on the error code, I don't get any further information. Others say they're receiving the message "Windows Update cannot currently check for updates because the service is not running. You may need to restart your computer."

Some are suggesting that users apply an old fix and/or to change the system's date to something older than March 12, 2017.

I've got a question into Microsoft about when and how the company expects to fix this issue. So far, no word back.

Windows 7 is slated to continue to receive security updates from Microsoft through mid-January 2020.