Without limits, except iPhone 4: Optus

Optus has today apologised for accidentally informing customers on its iPhone 4 waiting list that stock of the much sought-after smartphone had arrived.

Last night, Optus emailed a number of customers informing them that stock of the iPhone 4 was now available; however, today the company issued an apology email and a tweet stating that the email was sent in error.

The email sent to some Optus customers today (Screenshot by Mariza Bubic)

"Optus has some very limited iPhone 4 stock available, but we are not able to provide all customers an iPhone 4 at this time," the email stated.

The email advised that customers should expect to be informed about stock of the product within the next 48 hours.

A number of customers who ordered an iPhone 4 on the Optus website last night have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints or check if their order is still valid.

Optus' email is headed with the telco's new slogan "Get more of what you love without limits".