Wix integrates with Square for online, in-person payments

Website-development platform provider Wix.com announced an integration with Square that will give its merchants in North America a new way to accept online and in-person credit card payments.

The integration offers any online Wix Store the ability to accept both online and in-person payments through Square via mobile device-based POS.

The in-person component comes via the Wix app, which enables any online Wix Store to become a physical store in a few clicks. The app automatically synchronizes the physical POS with the merchant's online catalog and inventory from Wix.

Existing Wix subscribers can add Square as an available payment option by completing an onboarding process. Wix said it's aiming to expand the relationship across verticals, including Wix Bookings, over the coming months.

"Wix allows any seller to run an omnichannel business," said Pankaj Bengani, Square's partnerships lead. "By integrating with Square, businesses can track sales data and manage inventory both online and in-person in one place, making it easier to make smart decisions to grow their business."

For Square, the integration is the latest in a long line of partnerships geared toward boosting its payments processing volume. Last March, Square released a set of APIs that enabled online merchants and developers to incorporate various aspects of the Square ecosystem into their business without committing to the whole package.

Up until that point, Square required online merchants to use its own online store product, or work with one of Square's third-party partner companies, in order to use Square for checkout.