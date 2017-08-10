WorkMarket acquires OnForce, aims to bolster IT labor marketplace, work management

WorkMarket, which provides workforce automation and labor management software, said it will buy on-demand IT labor site OnForce from The Adecco Group.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

OnForce is a marketplace for IT service providers, contractors and labor.

WorkMarket said its plan is to use OnForce to provide more visibility into IT labor. WorkMarket, which bills itself as an operating system for work, said it integrates with IT service tools such as ServiceNow. OnForce will give WorkMarket more insight and data into labor demand.

OnForce features its market place as well as a freelancer management system. WorkMarket has small business and enterprise plans to engage on-demand workers and deliver assignments. Here's a screenshot of WorkMarket's software.

For WorkMarket, OnForce will also give the company the ability to manage and create a more agile labor pool. WorkMarket said it is committed to its workforce automation efforts.

As part of the deal, The Adecco Group will form a strategic partnership with WorkMarket.

More: