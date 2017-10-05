WSJ: Kaspersky software likely used in Russian-backed NSA breach

(Image: stock image)

The Russian government stole valuable information about National Security Agency surveillance and cyberdefense programs, after apparently hacking a contractor with the help of Kaspersky antivirus software, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Hackers working for the Kremlin specifically stole information revealing how the NSA penetrates foreign computer networks and the computer code it uses to do so, the Journal reports. They also reportedly stole information on how the NSA defends networks inside the US.

The reported breach occurred in 2015, when an unidentified NSA contractor transferred highly classified material to his home computer, on which he was using Kaspersky software. The incident was discovered the spring of 2016, the Journal says.

Last month, the US government banned all federal agencies from using Kaspersky software over concerns with the Russian-based company's ties to the Kremlin. The government has yet to answer repeated questions regarding the basis for that concern. While the Journal reports that Kaspersky software was likely used in this particular instance to identify the sensitive data on the contractor's computer, there's no evidence given that Kaspersky actively facilitated the breach.

The Journal characterizes the breach as "one of the most significant security breaches in recent years" and writes that it "offers a rare glimpse into how the intelligence community thinks Russian intelligence exploits a widely available commercial software product to spy on the U.S."

In a statement, Kaspersky Lab told the Journal that it "has not been provided any information or evidence substantiating this alleged incident, and as a result, we must assume that this is another example of a false accusation."