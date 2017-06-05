WWDC 2017: Apple leaks details of file manager app iOS 11

Hours before WWDC 2017 is set to kick off, a file manager app for iOS 11 briefly appeared in Apple's App Store.

The app, called Files, was spotted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith before it was taken down.

There's not an awful lot of information, but the app is undeniably an official Apple app.

A file manager for iOS has been a much-requested feature, especially among pro users, so let's hope that this isn't a fake out or just a rebranding of the iCloud app or something similar.