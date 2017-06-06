WWDC 2017: iOS 11 features Apple didn't have time to announce

Apple on Monday announced a laundry list of new products and software upgrades, including the next version of its mobile OS, iOS 11.

Various executives took to the WWDC stage and sped through the announcement, highlighting key features iPhone and iPad users will gain later this year when iOS 11 is released.

Naturally, Apple didn't have enough time to go through every single feature coming to iOS 11. Thankfully, towards the end of the iOS 11 portion of the keynote, Apple displayed a slide that detailed more features.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

There's a lot on the slide, but a few of the features are worth pointing out:

Apple is opening up the NFC chip previously reserved strictly for Apple Pay use to developers.

Native screen recording is now possible.

A new one-handed keyboard should make it easier to type on bigger screens.

iCloud family storage plans are coming.

Apple will begin auto filling passwords for apps, not just websites in Safari.

Just as Apple demoed with screenshots on the iPad, iPhone users will be able to take a screenshot, mark it up, then share it.

Arguably the biggest feature Apple didn't discuss is the giving developers and users access to the NFC technology in iPhones.

Being able to touch the back of the iPhone to accessories and establish a Bluetooth connection, for example, is one benefit of NFC capabilities Android users have long had access to. With iOS 11, it appears Apple is finally allowing that to happen.

There's a lot more, of course, in iOS 11 than what's even on this slide. But until we get our hands on the public beta, expected later this month, we don't know the true extent of new features.