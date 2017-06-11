WWDC wrap and big giveaway thanks to HTC and LG (MobileTechRoundup show #400)

Kevin and I are pleased that both LG and HTC volunteered to sponsor a big giveaway to help us celebrate another milestone with MobileTechRoundup show #400.

Image: ZDNet

WWDC wrap-up and a new iPad Pro ordered

Hands-on with Huawei MateBook X

Brydge 12.3 keyboard for Surface Pro 4

Reminiscining about podcasting for more than a decade!

We wanted to thank the great folks at HTC and LG for offering up a brilliant HTC U11 and a solid big screen LG G6 to two luckly listeners. Check out the show notes on the MobileTechRoundup podcast and listen to the podcast to find out how to enter over the next two weeks. You can also check out my thoughts on these two devices in my HTC U11 review and LG G6 full review.

Running time: 64 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 70MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)