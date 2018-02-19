Wyze Cam v2 offers more features at same $20 price

The second generation device adds some key features without adding to the cost.

By | | Topic: Hardware

When Wyze Cam first launched in October, the home security camera and it's $20 price point were simply too good to be true. Between its compact housing, 1080p live streaming, push alerts for motion and sound, combined two-way audio, and you have a camera that's normally over $100.

Just a few months later, the company is back with a hardware update to the Wyze Cam. Version 2 includes a new Motion Tagging feature to highlight motion in a live stream and during playback. A new camera sensor will boost day and night vision quality of images. Sound quality is also improved, along with a new matte finish.

Despite the new features, Wyze Cam isn't increasing the price of the camera. It's still $20, and it's available for preorder right now. Orders are expected to ship the last week of February, but if the past is any indication, this is a camera that will go in and out of stock quite frequently due to its low price point and users willing to take a chance on a camera that's rather inexpensive.

In March, a software update will add support for Amazon's Alexa platform. Users with an Amazon Echo that has a display or a Fire TV will be able to ask Alexa to show a livestream of a camera. Also included in the March update will be support for the online automation service If This Then That (IFTTT).

The first-generation Wyze Cam hardware will still receive support and software updates, but it's unclear just what those updates will provide.

Add Your Comment
