Xiaomi vows to regain Chinese smartphone sales crown in 10 quarters

After a solid sales result in 2017, Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun has set a even higher target for the company.
"We aim to regain the top sales position in 10 quarters," Lei said during the company's year-end party on Wednesday.
To achieve this goal, Xiaomi will not miss any corner in the territory, and will concentrate on provinces, cities, as well as counties and villages in China, said Lei, according to a Sina news report.
Xiaomi's smartphone shipments picked up notably from the second quarter last year, and the company achieved the sales target of 100 billion yuan by October, said its founder.
Lei's ambition to regain the sales crown in China is backed by the company's strongest growth momentum among all the smartphone vendors in the country.
IDC data released this week shows that Xiaomi sold 55.1 million smartphone units in China, up 32.6 percent from the previous year, displaying the strongest growth among the top five.
For the fourth quarter of the year, the Beijing-based company saw its smartphone sales pick up 57.6 percent year on year, compared with a 6.5 percent expansion of Huawei, and contractions of other major Chinese brands including Oppo and Vivo.
Xiaomi, currently the fourth-largest smartphone vendor in China after Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo, has already entered over 70 international markets, and has become one of the top five vendors in 16 countries, according to Lei.
Although he indicated that Xiaomi will send out more qualified employees to explore more business opportunities from untapped markets, Lei also said that only winning out in the domestic market could support a stable growth of international business.
