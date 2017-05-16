Docker for Professionals: The Practical Guide (​ZDNet Academy)

Docker is a well-known open source container tool that has become the hot commodity for developers.

This course provides an overview Docker,and an introduction to DevOps and containerization for professionals. Here's the description:

Docker is an open-source tool that allows developers to wrap their code into small containers or packets, allowing it to then be shipped to and deployed on any other system. It's an incredible valuable, unique tool that allows software to operate at peak performance anywhere without creating virtual machines. To be direct: companies pay good money for Docker-literate pros. In this course, you'll learn Docker starting with the absolute basics, and cover it right through to an advanced level.

Access 61 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Get a basic intro to DevOps, containerization, & a background of Docker

Download & install Docker, learn its command line, & understand the container environment

Build a container from scratch & understand how a Docker container operates

Note all the facets of a Docker container, from storage, networking, types, memory, & more

