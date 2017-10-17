ZTE Axon M announced: AT&T exclusive dual screen smartphone functions in four modes

Image: ZTE USA

It's tough for me to work on a computer without having two displays and soon ZTE will offer a similar experience on your phone.

The new ZTE Axon M offers a dual screen experience with four operating modes. These include dual mode, extended mode, mirror mode, and traditional mode, defined as follows by ZTE:

Dual Mode: Provides unlimited potential in app combinations so consumers can do more, all at once. With Dual mode, you can watch your favorite professional basketball team or PGA TOUR tournament on one screen, while ordering a pizza online on the other. Extended Mode: Stream, email and play games on a full 6.75-inch Full HD display. Extended mode lets you watch your favorite shows and movies on a larger screen, when and where you want to. Mirror Mode: Sit across from your friends and watch the same content on one device. Simply fold the device in Mirror mode and place it on a table for easy viewing from two separate sides. Traditional Mode: When you aren't watching sports, catching up on your favorite shows, or surfing the web, Traditional mode gives you a great everyday smartphone that's easy to use and hold in one hand.

Image: ZTE USA

The ZTE Axon M will be available in the next month for $24.17 for 30 months ($725 full retail price) and only on AT&T. This unfortunately means it will come loaded with a ton of bloatware.

Specifications of the ZTE Axon M include:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core Display : Two 5.2 inch 1920x1080 pixels resolution LCDs (426 ppi) made of Gorilla Glass 5

: Two 5.2 inch 1920x1080 pixels resolution LCDs (426 ppi) made of Gorilla Glass 5 Operating system : Android 7.1.2 Nougat

: Android 7.1.2 Nougat RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : Rear 20 megapixel f/1.8 aperture camera. Rear camera can be turned into a front-facing camera by folding the phone

: Rear 20 megapixel f/1.8 aperture camera. Rear camera can be turned into a front-facing camera by folding the phone Battery : 3,180 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 support

: 3,180 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 support Dimensions: 150.8 x 71.6 x 12.1 mm and 230 grams

The ZTE Axon M has Dolby Atmos audio support with a dual speaker system and standard 3.5mm headset jack. It has a full aluminum unibody design.

The ZTE Axon M looks solid on paper with upper level specifications and an interesting dual screen design. If nothing else, it's nice to see a manufacturer trying something different. A decade ago we saw lots of unique form factors in our PDAs and smartphones and maybe we'll start to see more unique form factors in the future.

The price is reasonable for a device with these specifications and we look forward to checking out the value of this dual screen product.