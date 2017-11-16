Best gifts: 2017's top five TV media-streaming devices

When I first cut the cord back in 2009, I did it because I had enough of large cable or satellite TV bills. Now, I have an additional reason: Many of my favorite shows are only available on streaming services. I'm not the only one.

According to Hub Entertainment Research's Conquering Content report, 52 percent of people now watch streaming video over 48 percent of those using set-top boxes. Of these folks, two-thirds of them subscribe to at least one of the big three streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Of these, over a third now subscribe to more than one service.

It's easy to understand why. To watch such popular shows as Stranger Things, The Handmaid's Tale, or The Man in the High Castle you need to subscribe to streaming services. Traditional over-the-air (OTA) stations, such as CBS, ZDNet's parent company, are moving to streaming as well. Star Trek: Discovery, for instance, is only available on CBS's streaming service: CBS All Access.

To watch any of these you need a streaming device. True, most TVs now come with embedded streaming services, but I've yet to find a "smart" TV that's that smart. Even the best of them, such as LG WebOS-powered OLEDB6P or LG OLEDC7P, don't keep up with the ever-changing streaming TV world.

For example, last year I complained that the new TCM and Criterion streaming service, FilmStruck, wasn't supported on any smart TV. Guess what? It's still not supported.

So, for the foreseeable future, to get the most from internet TV you'll need a streaming device. Here's my pick of the best of the best.