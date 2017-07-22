A dozen things Steve Jobs would hate about Apple today

"One more thing..." -- Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs propelled Apple into the mainstream with the iPod, and then built on that with the iPhone, which culminated with the iPad.

And that's where the story ends.

The only new devices that the post-Jobs Apple has released has been the Apple Watch, and while that has been hugely successful when compared to other smartwatches, the device is showing no signs of becoming the next iPhone.

There have been rumors aplenty -- TVs, cars, VR and AR devices -- but so far the next big thing seems to be eluding Apple.