AMD Ryzen - One year on, and what a year it has been

This is where it all began, with AMD releasing three 8-core/16-thread Ryzen chips - the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X, 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 1700X, and the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 7 1700. These chips, which were priced between $499 and $349, gave Intel chips priced at twice the price a run for their money in benchmark tests and real-world application.

These chips were later followed up by the 6-core/12-thread 3.6GHz Ryzen 7 1600X and the 4-core/8-thread 3.5GHz Ryzen 7 1500X.