Apple WWDC 2017: Eight things you probably missed

    The iMac Pro that was announced is a total beast, with 18-cores, up to 128-gigabytes of RAM, and four terabytes of storage. It's hard to see where a Mac Pro would fit into this line up. Yes, I know that we've been promised one, but I think Apple "rethinked" the Mac Pro into the iMac Pro.

    Neither of these aging devices got a mention. While neither can be considered to be "pro" hardware, it is odd that neither was mentioned. Maybe there will be a quite upgrade before the holidays, but right now it doesn't look good.

    Six months on from releasing the 2016 MacBook pro, Apple is updating it again, adding Intel Kaby Lake processors and more RAM. Kinda makes the initial release look rushed and more a response to the fact that the lineup looked so crusty.

    We've already had the launch event for the HomePod and the iMac Pro, as well as a new iPad Pro and a refreshed iMac and MacBook line. Looks like the iPhone might be the final launch event of 2017, with the tech press being recruited to fill the void for other releases.

    What else explains Apple offering a sneak peek at stuff that's not going to be out for months?

    Seems the iMac Pro and HomeHub aren't worthy of a separate launch event, maybe because both are niche devices.

    Features such as drag-and-drop, a macOS-like dock, and a redesigned app switcher seem to be forking iOS off into iPhoneOS and iPadOS, perhaps so Apple can better compete against the likes of Microsoft's Surface Pro.

    After seemingly ditching the Thunderbolt for the MacBook Pro, Apple recommits to the port with the iMac and iMac Pro, which will reassure professionals.

    I really can't see Apple's AR vision being people awkwardly holding iPads. While the demos looked interesting, it's clear that Apple is working on some sort of Microsoft HoloLens competitor. Whether that will be a totally new device, or some sort of holder for the iPhone remains to be seen, but there has to be more to AR that inelegantly waving around tablets and smartphones.

    Back in WWDC 2016 keynote I lost count of the number of times China and the Chinese market was mentioned. This time round the market barely got a mention, which is interesting since it is Apple's second-biggest market, and soon to become its biggest. And doubly so given that iPhone sales seem to be getting a hammering over in that market.

