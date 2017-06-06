Apple WWDC 2017: Eight things you probably missed

We've already had the launch event for the HomePod and the iMac Pro, as well as a new iPad Pro and a refreshed iMac and MacBook line. Looks like the iPhone might be the final launch event of 2017, with the tech press being recruited to fill the void for other releases.

What else explains Apple offering a sneak peek at stuff that's not going to be out for months?

Seems the iMac Pro and HomeHub aren't worthy of a separate launch event, maybe because both are niche devices.