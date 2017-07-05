Best Android phones for 2017 (July edition)

Pure Android. No bloatware or junkware.

No one knows Android better than Google, and as such the Pixel or Pixel XL are well worth taking a look at.

5-inch or 5.5-inch high-definition AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 package

Quad-core CPU with two cores running at 2.15GHz and two low-power cores running at 1.6GHz

Adreno 530 GPU

4GB of LPDDR4 RAM

12.3-megapixel rear-camera with f2.0 aperture, 1.55-micron pixels, and gyroscope-based video stabilization

8-megapixel front-facing camera

32GB or 128GB storage

USB-C connector

Headphone jack

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint sensor

2,770 or 3,450 mAh battery (depending on screen size)

Fast-charge (7 hours of battery life for a 15-minute charge)

VR ready

Android Nougat 7.1

Three finishes: Quite Black, Very Silver and limited edition Really Blue

The Pixel starts at $649 (128GB version costs $749) and is available for preorder today, with the Pixel XL starting at $769 (128GB version costs $869).