Best Android phones for 2017 (July edition)

  • Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

    The king of kings when it comes to Android smartphones.

    • 5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)
    • Adreno 540 GPU
    • Android 7.0 Nougat
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB/128GB storage
    • 3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery
    • 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Front-mounted iris scanner
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • IP68 certification
    • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
    • 3.5mm headphone jack
    • USB-C charging
    • Fast wireless charging (15W output)
    • microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)
    • Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Google Pixel/Pixel XL

    Google Pixel/Pixel XL

    Pure Android. No bloatware or junkware.

    No one knows Android better than Google, and as such the Pixel or Pixel XL are well worth taking a look at.

    • 5-inch or 5.5-inch high-definition AMOLED display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 package
    • Quad-core CPU with two cores running at 2.15GHz and two low-power cores running at 1.6GHz
    • Adreno 530 GPU
    • 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM
    • 12.3-megapixel rear-camera with f2.0 aperture, 1.55-micron pixels, and gyroscope-based video stabilization
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • 32GB or 128GB storage
    • USB-C connector
    • Headphone jack
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 2,770 or 3,450 mAh battery (depending on screen size)
    • Fast-charge (7 hours of battery life for a 15-minute charge)
    • VR ready
    • Android Nougat 7.1
    • Three finishes: Quite Black, Very Silver and limited edition Really Blue

    The Pixel starts at $649 (128GB version costs $749) and is available for preorder today, with the Pixel XL starting at $769 (128GB version costs $869).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • LG G6

    LG G6

    A solid, streamlined, water-resistant handset that just doesn't disappoint.

    However, be aware if you are a long-time LG fan, as this model does not have a user-replaceable battery.

    • 5.7-inch 1440 x 2880 pixels IPS LCD display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • Dual 13-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, 3-axis, phase detection AF) and 13-megapixel (f/2.4, no AF), with dual-LED flash
    • 32/64 GB storage
    • SD card slot
    • 3300 mAh battery
    • IP68 certified

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    Motorola Moto G5 Plus

    Motorola Moto G5 Plus a robust and well-specced handset for only $230 that features an octa-core processor, 12-megapixel camera, and a beefy battery that offers 6 hours of runtime from a 15 minute charge.

    • 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 pixels display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU
    • 2/4GB RAM
    • 12-megapixel, f/1.7 rear-facing camera with dual-LED color-balancing flash
    • 32/64 GB storage
    • SD card slot
    • 3000 mAh battery

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OnePlus 3T

    OnePlus 3T

    The OnePlus 3T has hardware specs similar to high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the latest iPhone, but it comes with a dramatically smaller price tag ($439).

    • OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android Marshmallow
    • 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
    • 16-megapixel rear camera with improved electronic image stabilization, 'Intelligent Pixel Technology'
    • 16-megapixel front camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • USB-C connector
    • 3,400 mAh battery
    • Fingerprint reader

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

    Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

    OK, the Galaxy S8 is out, but if your budget doesn't go that far then you can pick up some awesome deals for this handset now.

    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5.1-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (576 pixels-per-inch)
    • Snapdragon 820 processor (the Samsung Exynos chipset is used in some regions)
    • 4GB of RAM
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery
    • MicroSD card slot
    • 12-megapixel rear-facing camera
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Wireless charging support
    • Water- and dust-resistant to IP68
    • Color options: Gold Platinum and Black Onyx

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 6

Best Android phones for 2017 (July edition)

Looking for a new Android smartphone? Here are a selection of high-end Android-powered smartphones that will satisfy even the most demanding users.

Read More Read Less

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

The king of kings when it comes to Android smartphones.

  • 5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)
  • Adreno 540 GPU
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB storage
  • 3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery
  • 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Front-mounted iris scanner
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • IP68 certification
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB-C charging
  • Fast wireless charging (15W output)
  • microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)
  • Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries