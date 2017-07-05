Best Android phones for 2017 (July edition)

Smartphones
The king of kings when it comes to Android smartphones.
Pure Android. No bloatware or junkware.
No one knows Android better than Google, and as such the Pixel or Pixel XL are well worth taking a look at.
The Pixel starts at $649 (128GB version costs $749) and is available for preorder today, with the Pixel XL starting at $769 (128GB version costs $869).
A solid, streamlined, water-resistant handset that just doesn't disappoint.
However, be aware if you are a long-time LG fan, as this model does not have a user-replaceable battery.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus a robust and well-specced handset for only $230 that features an octa-core processor, 12-megapixel camera, and a beefy battery that offers 6 hours of runtime from a 15 minute charge.
The OnePlus 3T has hardware specs similar to high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the latest iPhone, but it comes with a dramatically smaller price tag ($439).
OK, the Galaxy S8 is out, but if your budget doesn't go that far then you can pick up some awesome deals for this handset now.
Looking for a new Android smartphone? Here are a selection of high-end Android-powered smartphones that will satisfy even the most demanding users.
