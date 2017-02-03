Best Android smartphones (February 2017)

Hardware
How to make the rechargeable battery in your smartphone, tablet or laptop last for years
If the Note 7 debacle hasn't put you off Samsung (and it shouldn't, because Samsung make some excellent handsets), then the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge are without a doubt two of the best smartphones on the market today.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
No one knows Android better than Google, and as such the Pixel or Pixel XL are well worth taking a look at.
The Pixel starts at $649 (128GB version costs $749) and is available for preorder today, with the Pixel XL starting at $769 (128GB version costs $869).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The OnePlus 3T has hardware specs similar to high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the latest iPhone, but it comes with a dramatically smaller price tag ($439).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The LG V20 is an amazing smartphone that features a sleek design, excellent audio output, and comes equipped with an amazign array of cameras.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Moto Z is different from the rest of the pack in that it boasts a modular design. It's also water resistant, features a responsive fingerprint scanner, and a high quality 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.
And, just like Apple's iPhone 7, there no headphone jack, which may or may not be a deal-breaker.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Want to kick off the year with a new Android smartphone? Here are a selection of high-end Android-powered smartphones that will satisfy even the most demanding users.
If the Note 7 debacle hasn't put you off Samsung (and it shouldn't, because Samsung make some excellent handsets), then the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge are without a doubt two of the best smartphones on the market today.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre