Best Android smartphones (February 2017)

  • Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

    Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

    If the Note 7 debacle hasn't put you off Samsung (and it shouldn't, because Samsung make some excellent handsets), then the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge are without a doubt two of the best smartphones on the market today.

    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5.1-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (576 pixels-per-inch)
    • Snapdragon 820 processor (the Samsung Exynos chipset is used in some regions)
    • 4GB of RAM
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery
    • MicroSD card slot
    • 12-megapixel rear-facing camera
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Wireless charging support
    • Water- and dust-resistant to IP68
    • Color options: Gold Platinum and Black Onyx

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Google Pixel XL

    Google Pixel XL

    No one knows Android better than Google, and as such the Pixel or Pixel XL are well worth taking a look at.

    • 5-inch or 5.5-inch high-definition AMOLED display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 package
    • Quad-core CPU with two cores running at 2.15GHz and two low-power cores running at 1.6GHz
    • Adreno 530 GPU
    • 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM
    • 12.3-megapixel rear-camera with f2.0 aperture, 1.55-micron pixels, and gyroscope-based video stabilization
    • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
    • 32GB or 128GB storage
    • USB-C connector
    • Headphone jack
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 2,770 or 3,450 mAh battery (depending on screen size)
    • Fast-charge (7 hours of battery life for a 15-minute charge)
    • VR ready
    • Android Nougat 7.1
    • Three finishes: Quite Black, Very Silver and limited edition Really Blue

    The Pixel starts at $649 (128GB version costs $749) and is available for preorder today, with the Pixel XL starting at $769 (128GB version costs $869).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OnePlus 3T

    OnePlus 3T

    The OnePlus 3T has hardware specs similar to high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the latest iPhone, but it comes with a dramatically smaller price tag ($439).

    • OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android Marshmallow
    • 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
    • 16-megapixel rear camera with improved electronic image stabilization, 'Intelligent Pixel Technology'
    • 16-megapixel front camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • USB-C connector
    • 3,400 mAh battery
    • Fingerprint reader

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • LG V20

    LG V20

    The LG V20 is an amazing smartphone that features a sleek design, excellent audio output, and comes equipped with an amazign array of cameras.

    • Android 7.0 Nougat
    • 5.7 inch 1440 x 2560 pixel screen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core CPU
    • Dual 16-megapixel rear camera with 2x optical zoom, OIS, dual-LED flash
    • 5-megapixel front-facing camera
    • 64 GB with microSD (up to 2 TB)
    • 3200 mAh battery
    • Finish ptions: Pink, Silver, Titan

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Motorola Moto Z

    Motorola Moto Z

    The Moto Z is different from the rest of the pack in that it boasts a modular design. It's also water resistant, features a responsive fingerprint scanner, and a high quality 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

    And, just like Apple's iPhone 7, there no headphone jack, which may or may not be a deal-breaker.

    • 5.5-inch AMOLED 1440p Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core CPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 13 MP, f/1.8 rear-facing camera with dual-LED (dual tone) flash
    • 32/64 GB storage
    • SD card slot
    • 2600 mAh battery

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 5

Best Android smartphones (February 2017)

Want to kick off the year with a new Android smartphone? Here are a selection of high-end Android-powered smartphones that will satisfy even the most demanding users.

Read More Read Less

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

If the Note 7 debacle hasn't put you off Samsung (and it shouldn't, because Samsung make some excellent handsets), then the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge are without a doubt two of the best smartphones on the market today.

  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 5.1-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (576 pixels-per-inch)
  • Snapdragon 820 processor (the Samsung Exynos chipset is used in some regions)
  • 4GB of RAM
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery
  • MicroSD card slot
  • 12-megapixel rear-facing camera
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Wireless charging support
  • Water- and dust-resistant to IP68
  • Color options: Gold Platinum and Black Onyx

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Galleries