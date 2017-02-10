Best laptops for $350 or less (February 2017)

What we have here is a Windows 10-powered PC that looks and feels a lot like a Chromebook (and at $220, it's also priced pretty much like a Chromebook).

The tech specs aren't going to blow your hair back, but as a cheap PC to carry out basic work, it's more than ideal.

Tech specs:

Windows 10 Home 64

1.6Ghz Intel Celeron N3060 processor

4 GB memory

32 GB eMMC storage

Intel HD Graphics 400

14-inch 1366 x 768 HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit

41 Wh Li-ion battery

Price: $220 | More information