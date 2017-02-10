Best laptops for $350 or less (February 2017)

Hardware
How to make the rechargeable battery in your smartphone, tablet or laptop last for years
A strong all-rounder laptop, with a great keyboard, decent battery life, and above-average sound system. Also, the Lenovo build quality means this system is perfectly capable of taking day-to-day knocks.
Tech specs:
Price: $199 | More information
Image: Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
What we have here is a Windows 10-powered PC that looks and feels a lot like a Chromebook (and at $220, it's also priced pretty much like a Chromebook).
The tech specs aren't going to blow your hair back, but as a cheap PC to carry out basic work, it's more than ideal.
Tech specs:
Price: $220 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The 6GB of RAM in this HP 15 model really lifts this laptop above the rest of the crowd, making it better suited for more RAM intensive tasks such as handling large spreadhseets or word processing documents, or the odd photo editing.
Tech specs:
Price: $350 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The HP Stream 11 makes the list because it offers adequate performance and strong battery life, all for under $200.
Tech specs:
Price: $199 | More information
Image: Josh Miller/CNET
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Budget laptops tend to skimp in storage, but with the Dell Inspiron you not only get a roomy 15.6-inch display, but an entire terabyte of storage, which gives your data room to breathe.
Tech specs:
Price: $330 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you want a hybrid system that offers the rugged simplicity of the Google Chrome OS, the Acer Chromebook R11 is hard to beat.
Tech specs:
Price: $290 | More information
Image: Nate Ralph/CNET
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A popular chromebook, and not just because of the price. If you can live and work with the limitations of a Chromebook (in other words, you don't need Windows), the the Toshiba Chromebook 2 offers a sturdy travel companion with an all-day battery.
Tech specs:
Price: $249 | More information
Image: Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is a Walmart exclusive, but don't let that put you off. At under $150 it's hard to knock Hisense's entry into the Chromebook arena. Despite the minimal hardware spec needed to keep the price as low as possible, this Chromebook is perfectly capable of doing real work.
Tech specs:
Price: $149 | More information
Image: Josh Miller/CNET
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Not every wants to throw down thousands of dollars for a new laptop. Here are a handful of systems, all priced under $350.
A strong all-rounder laptop, with a great keyboard, decent battery life, and above-average sound system. Also, the Lenovo build quality means this system is perfectly capable of taking day-to-day knocks.
Tech specs:
Price: $199 | More information
Image: Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre