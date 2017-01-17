Best laptops for $350 or less (January 2017)

This is a Walmart exclusive, but don't let that put you off. At under $150 it's hard to knock Hisense's entry into the Chromebook arena. Despite the minimal hardware spec needed to keep the price as low as possible, this Chromebook is perfectly capable of doing real work.

Tech specs:

ARM Cortex-A17 quad-Core processor

11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) screen

2GB DDR3 RAM

16GB eMMC storage

802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wireless LAN

Chrome OS

Price: $149 | More information

Image: Josh Miller/CNET