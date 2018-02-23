Best looking retro Bluetooth speakers

Mobility
The RareBlue Vintage speaker looks like an Art Deco museum piece. It is made from walnut veneer and delivers a powerful 30W amplification. It does need to be connected to AC power to deliver that amount of sound.
A blend of 1950s old radio and Bluetooth technology, the Lofree poison has 2 x 10 watt amplifiers, acoustic bass enhancement and a built-in Nuvoton DSP to pack a punch from a small speaker.
The Rerii gets its vintage look by its handcrafted walnut exterior. It is rechargeable and will give up to 15 hours playing time with its 8W amplifier.
The Victrola wall-mounted speaker is rechargeable, and can be powered by AC power. It has a 10W speaker and will play for up to 14 hours.
The Tewell RetroRock speakers deliver 24W from 2 x 12W drivers and deep bass. This is not a portable speaker but needs AC power to operate.
The Art+Sound Ar3002 Bluetooth speaker also has an FM radio in the case with a rotating knob. There is an aux jack for direct line in if you prefer your audio down the wire.
I reviewed the Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker some time ago and was blown away by its build quality and looks. At 41W it is also very loud, and well worth the money.
The Victrola gramophone symphony speakers are reminiscent of an old gramophone speaker horn. They are right up to the minute though with a rechargeable battery for 12 hours playing time, a 25W amplifier and a subwoofer.
The Noizzy Box-XL Vintage is a rechargeable speaker with up to six hours playing time. It has an FM radio and LED volume lights. Poor sound quality lets this speaker down.
If you want the best looking nostalgia and retro speakers - but you like the high tech Bluetooth approach, take a look at these.
