Best tech gadgets to get you fit and healthy

Mobility
Hands up if you sit too much and don't feel like you get enough exercise? That's where I was a year ago, where I had pounds and pounds to lose, and badly needed to get my cardio levels up.
Over the past year I've decided to use tech to combat the problem that tech had caused.
Want to lose weight? Keep a track of your steps or sleep? Blood pressure or blood glucose levels? There are devices and apps here to help you with all that, and more.
When I began my pursuit in January 2017 to use technology to get myself fitter and healthier, one aspect of my health that I wanted to dramatically improve was my sleep. I was sleeping more and more and waking up feeling more and more tired.
I used an app on my iPhone to measure my snoring -- I used Snorelab -- and it turned out that my snoring was at "epic" levels. While "epic" might be good for many things, when it comes to snoring it is not.
Enter Smart Nora.
Smart Nora is an inflatable pillow insert connected to a silent pump that inflates and deflates the insert. The whole system is controlled by a sensor that detects snoring and activates the pump accordingly, which in turn stimulates the throat muscles, allowing for natural breathing to resume.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I have to admit that I was skeptical of the Smart Nora, and had lots of reservations (I thought it a gimmick, or feared that the pump would be noisy or that the insert would wake me up). But I became a true believer the first night I used it. It really does work, and really helped me get a good night's sleep as I was losing weight and getting my diet in check.
If you are a snorer, I highly recommend the Smart Nora. It really helped me turn around my sleep.
Price: $299
I've gone through a lot of headphones. One of the problems I have is getting them to stay on my head while I work out. Another is having them be comfortable enough that I don't chuck them back into my sports bag before my workout is over.
The soft on-ear design and fit of Miiego AL3+ Freedom will not isolate your ears. Rather, it will give you situational awareness, where you can still receive impulses and signals from your surroundings and from traffic. The on-ear designs also means that AL3+ Freedom will not irritate the inside of your ear canal or give you sore ears -- and you won't have to worry about earbuds constantly falling out of your ears or getting full of earwax.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I've worn mine pair for workouts totaling hundreds of hours, and they are by far the best sports headphones I've owned.
Price: $79.99
Happy Scale is simply the best weight loss tracking app I've used. Why do you need a weight loss tracking app? Because it helps to remove the ups and downs and allows you to focus on -- and stick to -- realistic goals.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I simply love this app because it takes the stress out of weight loss. If you're trying to lose weight -- or gain weight, or maintain your weight -- give yourself the gift of downloading this app.
Price: Free
It wasn't until the third-generation Apple Watch that I decided that the technology was mature enough for me to bother with one. And I'm glad I waited, because the Apple Watch has moved on a lot since it was released -- both in terms of the hardware and the software -- and it's now at the point where it's a very powerful tool.
Not only can I use it to keep track of my sleep and workouts, but it's also handy for keeping an eye on my heart, and also gives me access to a myriad of apps and features to make my day a bit easier.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I make it a point to try to close my workout rings every day, and in that's something I've achieved pretty much every day since owning it. There are a lot of fitness bands available, but the Apple Watch 3 (whether you have cellular or not) is without a doubt the best available.
Price: $249.99
I've noticed how if I don't get enough natural light (and since I live in the UK, that's can be quite a challenge) I start to slow down and become lethargic. On the recommendation of several people I got myself a Philips goLite Blu Energy Light and my winter blues have completely disappeared.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I have to admit that I was initially skeptical that this would have any effect on me, but after a few days of use I was converted. Now I try to get about 30 minutes of use a day (summer and winter) in the morning just to keep me topped up.
Price: $99.00
The Tangram Factory Smart LED Jump Rope uses 23 LEDs in the rope connected to magnetic sensors, and you can see your fitness data in mid-air as you jump. They flash at thousands of times per minute, using persistence of vision as the rope moves over you to display your fitness data in mid-air.
Two sets of ball bearings in each handle guarantee smooth, natural motion.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Price: $79.99
With so many things going on in the world that are likely to push my blood pressure up, I thought it was a good idea to keep an eye on that metric (because, as the old adage goes, "what gets measured gets managed").
After considering several alternatives, I settled on the Nokia Blood Pressure Monitor, and I wasn't disappointed.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
A simple way to keep an eye on your blood pressure, and if there are any results that cause concern, it points them out clearly and simply.
Price: $99.95
I've never been one to jump on the scales regularly, but it was time to get this fixed. And if I could keep an eye on a few other metrics while I'm at it, so much the better.
Also, since I'm not likely to have a pen or paper with me, I wanted something that would log the results and send them to my iPhone.
I was intrigued by the capabilities of the Nokia Body Cardio, so decided to take a chance on it, and I'm pleased I did.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
Flawless performance over the three months I've been using it!
Price: $179.95
I don't know about you, but I like to have a fan for the hot summer days and stuffy nights. But I hate the noise (not to mention the dust) that regular fans emit. I've been looking at Dyson's offerings for a few years and this year decided to take the plunge and go for a Dyson Pure Cool Link.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I've always been impressed by the quality of Dyson stuff, and this is no different.
Price: $399.99
There are a lot of fitness bands out there, and it can be a bit hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. I wanted a band that tracked my steps and heart rate, ideally did sleep tracking, and had a decent battery life.
I opted for the Fitbit Alta HR.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
Awesome bit of kit which really helped get me moving.
Price: $149.95 - $179.95
I'm not diabetic (or even pre diabetic) but given that the condition runs in my family, I thought it a good idea to keep an eye on things. To handle this task I chose the AgaMatrix Wavesense Jazz 2.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
I never thought that keeping an eye on my blood glucose levels could be so much fun, and while I don't need to do this, it's interesting to note how different foods have an effect on my levels.
Price: $23.99
I really didn't think that I needed a headband that could monitor my brain activity and help me meditate better, but after trying Muse a few times, I was hooked. Not only are the guided meditations peaceful and relaxing, I've noticed improvements in my blood pressure from regular usage.
Things I like:
Things I don't like:
Overall
Come on, it's a headband that can detect brainwave activity -- just that alone makes this a pretty cool bit of kit -- but I have to say that I find that incorporating some meditation into my day has been good for me. Whether I need a Muse to do this is debatable, but it certainly helped me.
Price: $249.99
