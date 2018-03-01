Best tech gadgets to get you fit and healthy

When I began my pursuit in January 2017 to use technology to get myself fitter and healthier, one aspect of my health that I wanted to dramatically improve was my sleep. I was sleeping more and more and waking up feeling more and more tired.

I used an app on my iPhone to measure my snoring -- I used Snorelab -- and it turned out that my snoring was at "epic" levels. While "epic" might be good for many things, when it comes to snoring it is not.

Enter Smart Nora.

Smart Nora is an inflatable pillow insert connected to a silent pump that inflates and deflates the insert. The whole system is controlled by a sensor that detects snoring and activates the pump accordingly, which in turn stimulates the throat muscles, allowing for natural breathing to resume.

Things I like:

It works! It works brilliantly! It cut my snoring from "epic" to pretty much nothing the first time I used it

The pump is super silent, and the action of the pillow insert doesn't wake me up at all

My sleep went from bad to awesome the first night I used the Smart Nora

It packs away into a handy carry case

It comes with a universal travel adapter for charging

Only needs charging once a week

Far less invasive than nasal sprays, drugs, or things such as nasal dilators and strips

Apart from occasional recharging, I could forget about it

Things I don't like:

I wish the pillow insert had a non-slip cover (I rectified this by putting it into a non-slip cover)

Overall

I have to admit that I was skeptical of the Smart Nora, and had lots of reservations (I thought it a gimmick, or feared that the pump would be noisy or that the insert would wake me up). But I became a true believer the first night I used it. It really does work, and really helped me get a good night's sleep as I was losing weight and getting my diet in check.

If you are a snorer, I highly recommend the Smart Nora. It really helped me turn around my sleep.

Price: $299