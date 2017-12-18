These were 2017's biggest hacks, leaks, and data breaches

Credit rating agency Equifax was hit by the mother of all hacks. As many as 143 million consumers -- mostly Americans, but some UK and Canadian residents -- were affected by a data breach involving highly sensitive and personal information. Not to be outdone, the company fumbled its incident response and remediation effort. Its support website looked like a phishing site, Its data breach checking tool didn't work, and the company was forced to pull a clause from its site that effectively prevented aggrieved customers from suing the company.